Farmers' unions call to burn BJP effigies on 1 Aug, tractor marches on 15 Aug
Protesting farmers have been camped at the Shambhu border point between Haryana and Punjab since 13 February
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha announced on Monday that they would burn effigies representing the BJP on 1 August and hold tractor marches across the country on 15 August, Independence Day.
These announcements aim to press for various demands, including a legal guarantee of the minimum support price (MSP) for crops.
Addressing a press conference, Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) leader Sarvan Singh Pandher noted that the farmers' march to Delhi will mark 200 days on 31 August. Pandher also appealed to the public to gather at Khanauri and Shambhu points on the Punjab-Haryana border.
"We have been demanding a legal guarantee for MSP. The government claims it will burden the economy, but our discussions with experts have debunked this notion," stated the farmers' unions.
The farmers have been protesting for their demands, including the MSP guarantee for crops, and have been camped at the Shambhu border point since 13 February.
Recently, the Punjab and Haryana High Court directed the Haryana government to remove the barricades at the border, citing the inconvenience caused to commuters. The Haryana government has challenged this ruling in the Supreme Court.
Farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar said, "We want to make one thing clear that whenever the borders are reopened, we will load our belongings in our trolleys and move towards Delhi within a week because on 13 February, we came out to go to Delhi."
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines