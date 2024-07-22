Farmers' unions call to burn BJP effigies on 1 Aug, tractor marches on 15 Aug

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha announced on Monday that they would burn effigies representing the BJP on 1 August and hold tractor marches across the country on 15 August, Independence Day.

These announcements aim to press for various demands, including a legal guarantee of the minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

Addressing a press conference, Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) leader Sarvan Singh Pandher noted that the farmers' march to Delhi will mark 200 days on 31 August. Pandher also appealed to the public to gather at Khanauri and Shambhu points on the Punjab-Haryana border.

"We have been demanding a legal guarantee for MSP. The government claims it will burden the economy, but our discussions with experts have debunked this notion," stated the farmers' unions.