For both private and transport vehicles meeting BS-VI emission standards, certificates will be valid for one year once a vehicle is more than six years old and until it crosses 10 years. Beyond 10 years, the validity drops to six months.

Vehicles that meet BS-IV standards will have six-month certificates. Those that meet BS-I, BS-II or BS-III standards will have three-month certificates.

If an owner applies for renewal within the 10 days before the existing certificate expires, the renewed certificate takes effect from the existing certificate’s expiry date. If the owner applies after expiry, the new certificate takes effect on the date of renewal.

Certificates issued before the amendment took effect move to the revised schedule when they are first renewed under the new rules.

With PTI inputs