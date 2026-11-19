Centre extends PUC validity to three years for newer BS-VI private vehicles
Under the revised rules, BS-VI private vehicles up to six years old get three-year certificates, while transport vehicles in the same age group get two years
BS-VI vehicles more than six years old and up to 10 years old will need annual PUC renewal. Those older than 10 years will need renewal every six months
Certificates for BS-IV vehicles will be valid for six months, while those for BS-I, BS-II and BS-III vehicles will be valid for three months
For certificates issued before the amendment took effect, the new validity periods apply at the first renewal under the revised rules
The Centre has extended the validity of Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates for newer BS-VI vehicles. Private vehicles up to six years old will now go three years between renewals, while transport vehicles of the same age will go two years.
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways notified the changes on 13 November under the Central Motor Vehicles (Sixteenth Amendment) Rules, 2026. The amendment, made under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, took effect when it was published in the Official Gazette.
For both private and transport vehicles meeting BS-VI emission standards, certificates will be valid for one year once a vehicle is more than six years old and until it crosses 10 years. Beyond 10 years, the validity drops to six months.
Vehicles that meet BS-IV standards will have six-month certificates. Those that meet BS-I, BS-II or BS-III standards will have three-month certificates.
If an owner applies for renewal within the 10 days before the existing certificate expires, the renewed certificate takes effect from the existing certificate’s expiry date. If the owner applies after expiry, the new certificate takes effect on the date of renewal.
Certificates issued before the amendment took effect move to the revised schedule when they are first renewed under the new rules.
With PTI inputs