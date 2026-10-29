Delhi to bar non-BS-VI vehicles registered outside capital from 1 November

Delhi will bar vehicles registered outside the capital that fall below BS-VI emission standards from 1 November to 31 January 2027

CNG and electric vehicles, ambulances, fire tenders and specified essential-service vehicles are exempt

Estimates identify more than 10 lakh vehicles below BS-VI standards across Delhi-NCR, although exemptions will reduce the number affected

Vehicles registered outside Delhi that do not meet BS-VI emission standards will be barred from entering the capital from 1 November as authorities introduce winter pollution restrictions.

The measure will remain in force until 31 January 2027, with exemptions for CNG and electric vehicles, ambulances, fire tenders and other specified essential-service vehicles. It forms part of Delhi’s wider framework for tackling seasonal air pollution.

The restriction could affect commuters travelling from Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad for work, business and other purposes.

Vehicles registered outside Delhi that comply with BS-VI standards will be permitted to enter, subject to other applicable regulations. Delhi-registered vehicles fall outside this particular entry restriction, although existing pollution-control measures and rules governing vehicle age will continue to apply.