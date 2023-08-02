Centre has switched off engine of Constitutional responsibility: Chidambaram on Manipur

Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Wednesday questioned the Modi-led Central government about the situation in Manipur, and said, "the Centre has switched off the engine of Constitutional responsibility and thrown away the key.

Taking a swipe at the BJP governments at the Centre and in Manipur, Chidambaram said, "How long will it take for the Supreme Court's indictment of the Manipur Government to reach PMO in Delhi and CMO in Imphal? If the chief minister of Manipur, N Biren Singh, has any sense of constitutional morality, he should quit immediately. Only those who practise rajdharma can preach rajdharma.

"The central government is like the driver of the police jeep who told the molested women 'there is no key'. The central government has switched off the engine of Constitutional responsibility (Articles 355 and 356) and thrown away the key," the former Union minister said.