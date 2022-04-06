Centre likely to table Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill in RS

The Centre is likely to table the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022 in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.



Union Home Minister Amit Shah is to move the Bill which seeks to authorise "taking measurements of convicts and other persons for the purposes of identification and investigation in criminal matters and to preserve records and for matters connected therewith and incidental thereto, as passed by Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration." Shah is also to move that the Bill be passed.



As per the List of Business of the Upper House of Parliament, the government is also likely to table the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2022. Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda is likely to move the Bill further to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 for inclusion of a certain community in the list of Scheduled Tribes in relation to Tripura as passed by the Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration and passing.