Elders in RS urge govt to make election manifesto legally enforceable

"We need to have wider consultations on developing a policy so that the ground realities and issues related to the core issues of the public take centre stage in the political discussion," Jha added.



Other members of the House, including Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi, associated with the issue.



Chairman of the House Venkaiah Naidu said, "Political parties should meet to think about this issue seriously. And then move forward in the larger interest of the country. It is a real issue. What has been raised is a very important issue. And when we are in Opposition, we say it should be enforceable. When we are in positions, our position is different. All parties should apply their mind and then come to some conclusion. That's my appeal."