Centre links additional LPG supply to faster rollout of piped gas networks

The Centre on Wednesday said it would provide up to 10 per cent additional commercial LPG to states that expedite the rollout of piped natural gas (PNG) networks, as the country faces a prolonged supply squeeze triggered by disruptions in West Asia.

The move comes as India’s access to nearly 60 per cent of its LPG imports has been affected by the ongoing conflict, prompting the government to prioritise domestic household consumption and ration supplies to commercial users.

Briefing reporters, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said commercial LPG allocations could be raised to 30 per cent of requirement in states that accelerate city gas distribution (CGD) reforms.

“LPG users should shift to PNG wherever there is a CGD network nearby,” she said, adding that piped gas supply remains unaffected despite the LPG shortage.

Incentives tied to state-level reforms

The Centre has written to states and Union Territories, urging them to ease regulatory hurdles for CGD projects in return for higher LPG allocation.

Oil Secretary Neeraj Mittal, in a communication to states, flagged concerns raised by city gas operators over high charges for right of use and lease rentals, which have slowed investments.

He said reducing such costs would help expand PNG access and reduce dependence on LPG.

Under the proposed framework:

1 per cent additional LPG will be allocated to states forming approval panels for CGD applications

2 per cent extra for granting deemed approvals to pending and new applications within 24 hours

3 per cent more for implementing “dig and restore” policies allowing companies to carry out road restoration

4 per cent additional allocation for reducing lease or rental charges to zero

States can qualify for these benefits by demonstrating implementation of the reforms, officials said.