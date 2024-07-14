Centre not serious about resolving flood, erosion issues of Assam: Congress

Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi on Saturday, 13 July, alleged that the central government was "not serious" about resolving the perennial flood and erosion problems of Assam.

Terming it "insensitive", the two term Lok Sabha MP also condemned Union home minister Amit Shah's recent statement that a "flood-like situation" occurred in Assam.

"Flooding happens in Assam every year and it affects almost 40 per cent of the total land. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi never visited Assam during flood. This shows how much he really cares for us. They come only during elections and make big promises," Bordoloi alleged.

Erosion is an even more serious problem for Assam, washing away almost 8,000 hectares of land every year, but the central government refused to recognise it as a natural calamity, he added.