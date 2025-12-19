Centre orders urgent measures to lift Delhi-NCR air quality within a week

Expressing concern over persistently poor air quality across the National Capital Region, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Friday issued a clutch of time-bound directions, in what critics say reflects a government finally being forced to act after years of warnings and winter emergencies.

Chairing a high-level meeting with the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) and senior officials from the Centre and NCR states, Yadav said corrective steps must now deliver “visible improvement” within a week.

He stressed strict enforcement against violators, while cautioning authorities against inconveniencing the public—an admission, opposition leaders argue, that poor execution has long compounded the crisis. The minister also announced that from January 2026, air quality action plans—currently being finalised—will be reviewed every month at the ministerial level.

Key directions include easing traffic at 62 identified congestion hotspots, immediate removal of dust and construction and demolition (C&D) waste from roads, curbing biomass burning, and staggering work hours for offices, malls and commercial complexes. Progress will be reviewed again in 15 days, underlining the urgency imposed by deteriorating air rather than proactive governance, critics said.

The meeting emphasised end-to-end public transport solutions on high-traffic corridors and intensified action against illegal and polluting industrial units—problems that environmental groups note have persisted despite repeated advisories.

Authorities in Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Noida were told to fast-track the Integrated Smart Traffic Management System, while traffic police were instructed to ensure enforcement does not itself worsen congestion, highlighting coordination gaps on the ground.

Yadav also called for coordinated planning with Delhi Metro and state agencies to improve last-mile connectivity across NCR cities. Orders were issued to clear encroachments causing traffic bottlenecks within 10 days, ensure annual maintenance contracts for pothole-free roads, and strengthen drainage to prevent monsoon damage—measures urban planners say should have been routine long ago.

On waste management, CAQM was asked to permit demolition only where C&D waste collection sub-centres exist within a 10 km radius, and to enforce a ban on such activity between October and December. The regulator was also urged to explore start-up and private-sector partnerships for innovative waste solutions, a move activists see as belated amid rampant violations.