Centre removes 'at risk' nations category, no home quarantine required

"The demarcation of countries 'at-risk' & other countries removed. Accordingly need for giving samples on port of arrival & waiting till the result is obtained from countries 'at-risk' is dispensed with", said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in a tweet.



In a series of tweets, he also said that the need for undertaking RT-PCR test on 8th day and uploading the same on Air Suvidha portal is dispensed with.



Two per cent of international travellers from all countries will undergo random sampling on arrival. The travellers can leave the airport after submitting the sample.