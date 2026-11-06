Centre tightens rice stock rules as prices rise, allows 5 states to set limits

Centre mandates weekly stock declarations for rice and paddy traders across India.

Five southern states get approval to impose stock limits until 31 January 2027.

Deficient rainfall and lower acreage fuel price pressures, particularly in premium rice varieties.

With rice prices climbing amid deficient and uneven monsoon rainfall, the Centre on Friday, 6 November directed traders, wholesalers, retailers, processors and millers across the country to declare their rice and paddy stocks. It has also authorised five southern states to impose stock limits to curb hoarding and check further price increases.

Under an order dated 6 November, all traders, wholesalers, retailers, large retail chains, processors and millers across states and Union Territories will have to declare their holdings under six categories — Basmati rice, non-Basmati premium rice, non-Basmati rice, parboiled rice, broken rice and paddy.

All units holding stocks must update their details on the food stock portal every Friday, the ministry of consumer affairs, food and public distribution said in a statement. Units that fail to register on the portal or violate the prescribed stock limits will face action under Sections 6 and 7 of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

In a separate letter, also dated 6 November, the Centre gave its consent to Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Telangana to impose stock limits on paddy and rice through control orders.

The restrictions will remain in force until 31 January 2027. The Centre and the respective state governments will monitor their implementation to ensure adequate availability and prevent hoarding and black marketing, an official statement said.