Tamil Nadu delta farmers seek urgent drainage work as rain threatens samba crop

The affected areas include Kudavasal, Asoor, Melapalayur and Ogai in Tiruvarur district. Waterlogging was also reported in paddy fields at Vilangudi, Villiyanallur, Semmangudi and Tenkaichi in Thanjavur district.

The inundation follows an uncertain beginning to the samba season. Inadequate river water had forced farmers to delay sowing by several weeks, while those with access to borewells went ahead with planting despite concerns over irrigation supplies.

Sustained monsoon downpours then flooded low-lying farmland just as the seedlings began to establish themselves, leaving growers facing a fresh threat to the crop.

Farmers attributed the persistent waterlogging to poor maintenance of drainage channels. They said rainwater continued to collect in fields because silted and obstructed outlets could not carry it away.

Their immediate demand is for the clearance of these outlets to save the standing crop. They also sought comprehensive desilting and regular maintenance across the drainage network, arguing that removing isolated blockages would provide only temporary relief during prolonged rainfall.

For delta cultivators, the season has brought successive challenges: a shortage of irrigation water first delayed planting, and excess rainwater now threatens the paddy they managed to sow.

Farmers said the next two days would be crucial and appealed for swift administrative action to drain the fields, alongside sustained canal upkeep through the remainder of the north-east monsoon.

With IANS inputs