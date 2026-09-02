Tamil Nadu to withdraw cases against farmers, teachers over peaceful protests

The Tamil Nadu government has announced the withdrawal of criminal cases registered against farmers and teachers who participated in peaceful protests between May 2021 and April 2026 over livelihood, employment and other rights-based demands.

Chief minister C. Joseph Vijay announced the decision in the Legislative Assembly under Rule 110, describing it as a step towards safeguarding democratic rights and restoring trust between citizens and the government.

The decision covers cases filed against farmers who protested against the proposed State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu industrial estate in Tiruvannamalai district.

Proceedings initiated during the prolonged agitation against the proposed greenfield airport at Parandur in Kancheepuram district will also be withdrawn.

Residents of Parandur and neighbouring villages had opposed the airport project over concerns that it would result in the acquisition of fertile farmland, damage waterbodies and disrupt traditional livelihoods.

Several participants were booked by the previous government during the agitation, while some farmers were detained under the Goondas Act. The action had drawn criticism from political parties, civil society groups and human rights campaigners.

The government said the cases would be withdrawn on humanitarian and democratic grounds, irrespective of the legal provisions under which they were registered. The departments and authorities concerned will be instructed to initiate the process.