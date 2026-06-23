TN CM Vijay rebuts ‘inexperienced’ tag; says ‘we protect, we serve…we don’t loot’

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay on Tuesday fiercely responded to the Opposition DMK’s criticism of his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), calling it inexperienced and labelling it an “actor’s party.” Vijay highlighted his decades-long political journey, from his beginnings with fan clubs in the 1990s to his active involvement in major social movements and public advocacy, asserting that these experiences have shaped his leadership and understanding of governance.

Vijay recalled his participation in struggles such as the 2002 Sri Lankan Tamil crisis, the 2011 Nagapattinam fishermen protests, the 2017 Jallikattu movement, and his opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), emphasising his long-standing commitment to public service. He also mentioned overcoming significant challenges like restrictions on TVK meetings and the blame for the tragic Karur stampede, which led to loss of lives and political setbacks.

Addressing the opposition’s claim that his government lacks administrative knowledge, Vijay retorted, “You are right, we don’t have the knowledge to loot public money. We know how to protect natural resources but not to plunder, how to float tenders without kickbacks, how to serve the people and devotees without exploiting temple funds.”

He promised that his administration would ensure state funds directly benefit the people instead of being siphoned off as party funds, unlike the previous DMK government.

The Chief Minister’s scathing attack led to uproar in the assembly, with DMK members, led by Udhayanidhi Stalin, demanding proof and later staging a walkout after the Speaker declined a response opportunity.

Vijay dismissed the opposition’s jibe about his film career, asserting that the “reel” narrative ignores how he used his films to communicate social justice messages and anti-corruption stances. He contrasted his genuine grassroots connection with the people—established well before launching TVK two years ago—to other leaders who form parties first and then seek public support.

Reflecting on the successful 2026 Assembly elections, Vijay said the results revealed TVK’s strong presence in the hearts of Tamil Nadu’s people. He emphasised unity within the assembly’s 12 political parties despite ideological differences, calling for collective efforts to serve the public good.

“I express my gratitude to the people of Tamil Nadu. Serving the people is our duty. Even if we differ in our opinions, we must unite and work together for the welfare of the people. My thanks to the people of Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East (from where he contested),” he said.

Drawing parallels with past leaders like C.N. Annadurai and M.G. Ramachandran, Vijay described TVK as a government of ordinary people that transcends religion and caste barriers. He expressed gratitude to the voters of Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East constituencies, reaffirming his commitment to public welfare and honest governance.

(With agency inputs)