Tamil Nadu seeks RTE Act amendment to protect pre-2010 teachers

The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Tuesday adopted a resolution urging the Union Government to grant a complete and permanent exemption from the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) to teachers appointed before 23 August 2010.

Moving the resolution, School Education Minister A. Rajmohan said approximately 3.28 lakh government schoolteachers in the state could be affected by the mandatory TET requirement.

He said teachers who fail to clear the examination could face the loss of promotions and other service benefits, while some could also risk losing their positions.