Get BJP to exempt Tamil Nadu from NEET, Congress tells Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) President Manickam Tagore has accused AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami of attempting to deflect responsibility for the introduction of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) in Tamil Nadu by blaming the Congress.

In a post on X, Tagore said Minister Rajesh Kumar had set out the facts surrounding the entrance examination in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. He argued that Palaniswami could not distance himself from the decision to implement NEET during the AIADMK’s tenure in government.

Tagore pointed out that Tamil Nadu had remained outside the ambit of NEET while former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa was alive. The examination was introduced in the state in 2017, after Palaniswami became chief minister and the AIADMK allegedly became dependent on the BJP-led Union government, he said.

According to the Congress leader, it was the AIADMK administration that enabled the implementation of NEET, affecting the medical aspirations of thousands of students. Attempts to rewrite the sequence of events or transfer the blame to the Congress would not alter the historical record, he added.