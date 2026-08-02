Why Tamil Nadu says ‘no’ to NEET

Tamil Nadu is no stranger to bitter political battles. Governments change, alliances shift, parties refuse to share a stage even during all-party meetings on crucial national issues. Yet one issue unites them all (bar the BJP, of course).

Whether it’s the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the Congress, the Left parties, the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) or a host of smaller regional parties, they all agree on one thing: abolish the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). Such unanimity is almost unheard of.

This consensus holds even after actor-turned-politician C. Joseph Vijay broke the decades-old alternation of power between the DMK and AIADMK to become chief minister. The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has not only opposed the examination but also demanded its abolition.

Why does Tamil Nadu, unlike every other state, continue to reject a national entrance examination that the Union government describes as transparent, merit-based and essential for maintaining uniform standards in medical education? The answer lies not in recent politics but in a century-old social revolution.

C. Lakshmanan, scholar and a former faculty member at Madras Institute of Development Studies (MIDS) elaborates: “Long before NEET entered the national vocabulary, the Justice Party, founded in 1916, challenged the near-monopoly of higher education and government employment enjoyed by a handful of privileged communities.

"Later, Periyar E.V. Ramasamy’s Self-Respect Movement expanded that struggle into a larger campaign against caste hierarchy and inherited social privilege. Education became one of its most powerful instruments. Professional colleges, particularly medical colleges, were viewed as gateways through which historically marginalised communities could secure dignity, employment and social mobility.”