Centre should be ashamed of its inaction in Manipur: Priyanka on killing of two students

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday slammed the central government over the killing of two students in ethnic violence in Manipur, saying it should be "ashamed of its inaction" as the horrific crimes are being allowed to continue "unabated".

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Priyanka Gandhi said, “More shocking news from Manipur. Children are the most vulnerable victims of ethnic violence. It is our duty to do all we can to protect them.”

“The horrific crimes being committed in Manipur are beyond words, yet they are being allowed to continue unabated. The central government should be ashamed of its inaction,” the Congress leader said.

Her remarks came after the news of the murder of two young students came to the fore on Tuesday.