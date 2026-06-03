Centre tightens foreigner registration rules for long-term stays in India

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has amended the Immigration and Foreigners Rules, 2025, requiring foreign nationals holding long-duration visas to register with authorities before completing 180 days of stay in India if they intend to remain in the country beyond that period.

The amendment marks a significant change from the earlier framework, which allowed eligible foreign nationals to register within 14 days after crossing the 180-day threshold. Under the revised rules, registration must now be completed before the expiry of the permitted 180-day stay.

According to the notification issued by the Centre, the revised provision applies to foreigners holding visas valid for more than 180 days but carrying a condition that each stay should not exceed 180 days. Individuals seeking to remain in India beyond the prescribed limit, whether on a single visit or cumulatively during a calendar year, will be required to complete registration in advance.

Officials said the amendment is intended to strengthen compliance and monitoring of long-term foreign residents. The government has also clarified that requests for extension beyond the stipulated stay period will be considered only under exceptional or emergent circumstances, making the framework for prolonged stays more stringent.

The revised rules also introduce relief for certain children born in India to foreign-national parents. Earlier provisions required parents to notify the registration officer electronically within 30 days of a child's birth to access visa-related services such as new visas or exit permits.