Centre to send team to assess flood situation in Telangana on July 31

The Centre has decided to depute an inter-ministerial central team to Telangana for assessment of the damages caused by floods.

Union Tourism Minister and state BJP president G. Kishan Reddy said on Sunday that the decision was taken by Union Home Minister Amit Shah after senior BJP leaders from the state called on him in New Delhi.

Kishan Reddy said Amit Shah instructed the Home Secretary to immediately dispatch a high-powered inter-ministerial team to Telangana for assessment of the damage caused by floods.

The inter-ministerial team will be visiting the state from July 31 for on the spot first hand assessment of the damage and relief works carried out by the state administration.