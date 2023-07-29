Relief operations gain momentum as rains subside in Telangana

Relief and rescue work picked up in flood-affected areas of Telangana on Saturday after monsoon rains ebbed in the state even as the death toll in rain-related incidents rose to 16.

Waterlogging continued in parts of Warangal despite rainfall subsiding. The state government has set up relief camps and ramped up rescue and rehabilitation work in rain-affected areas.

Torrential rains that pounded the state for the last one week have claimed 16 lives.