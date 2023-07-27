Telangana administration on high alert due to incessant rains

The Telangana government has put the entire state administration on high alert in view of the incessant rains that have been lashing the state during the last couple of days.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari said that as per the directions of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, the flood situation in the state is being constantly monitored with the senior officials along with district collectors and superintendents of the police.

The NDRF, SDRF and Fire Service teams have been put on readiness to take up any rescue and relief measures in case of any emergency. A special control room ( 7997950008, 7997959782, 040-23450779) to monitor the flood situation has been set up in the state secretariat.