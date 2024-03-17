Online medicine sales policy: Centre seeks deadline extension, Delhi HC says 'last chance'

The Centre has urged Delhi High Court to allow it some more time to frame a policy on the online sales of medicines, on the grounds that the issue was "complex" and any modification in the manner of sale of drugs would have far-reaching consequences. The high court has granted the Union ministry of health and family welfare four months as a "last and final opportunity" to frame the policy.

A bench of acting chief justice Manmohan and justice Manmeet P.S. Arora made it clear that "if the draft policy is not prepared before the next date of hearing, this court will have no other option but to proceed ahead with the matter".

The high court, which was hearing several petitions seeking a ban on the "illegal" sale of drugs online and challenging the draft rules published by the ministry to further amend the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, listed the matter for further hearing on 8 July. It had earlier asked the Centre to file a status report on the petitions.

During the recent hearing, the joint secretary of the ministry was present in court in pursuance of its November 2023 order, in which the bench observed that more than five years had lapsed and the Union of India has had sufficient time to frame the policy.