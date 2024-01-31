Centuries-old desire of Ram temple now a reality: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday hailed the Modi government's big ticket reforms in the last 10 years and said the "centuries-old desire to build a Ram temple in Ayodhya has now become reality", while apprehensions over the abrogation of Article 370 are a thing of the past.

Incidentally, the President was handed the official invitation to the temple's consecration or pran pratishtha ceremony about 10 days before it was held, and politely turned it down.

In her first address to a joint sitting of the two houses in the new Parliament building, in which she touched upon varied issues ranging from insurgency to inflation, Murmu said a country can progress at a fast pace only when it defeats the challenges of the past and invests maximum energy into building the future.

She asserted that India's armed forces were giving "a befitting reply to terrorism and expansionism". Murmu also said India is now a prominent voice against terrorism in the world.

The government, she said, believes the grand edifice of a developed India will stand on the four strong pillars of youth power, women power, farmers and the poor.

"In the last 10 years, the country has witnessed the completion of projects for which the people had waited for decades. There was the desire to build the Ram Mandir for centuries and today it has become a reality," she said to thumping of desks from the treasury benches.