AyodhyaDiary: On this day, a reminder of another temple

A tale of two temples. As the fanfare over the Ram Temple consecration sweeps across India, X user 'Dr Ranjan' has reminded us of 6 November 2005, a day when Delhi's Swaminarayan Akshardham temple was officially opened to the public by Pramukh Swami Maharaj in the presence of President A.P. J. Abdul Kalam, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, leader of the opposition L.K. Advani, and Delhi lieutenant-governor B.L. Joshi.

"Delhi's Glory - Akshardham Temple Inauguration of 2005, was a pompous event.

The Prime Minister, a Sikh

President of India, a Muslim

Leader of Opposition, a Hindu

Ayodhya Pran Pratishtha should have also invoked similar spirit of Harmony & Coexistence," is how Ranjan has framed his post, which has already gained a fair amount of traction on X.

Of the three dignitaries listed above, only one made it to the Ayodhya Ram Temple pran pratishtha ceremony today. Earlier social media posts about President Droupadi Murmu not being invited to the ceremony were shown to be false.

As it turns out she did receive her invite on 12 January. But though the president reportedly expressed "immense joy" on receiving the invitation, she said she would "soon decide the time to come and visit Ayodhya", according to a statement released by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad. We take it that meant a 'no'.

Ms Ranaut's day out

X was also awash with a video of Kangana Ranaut exulting at the exact moment when the pran pratishtha happened, one assumes. Though the video on her X handle didn't specify exactly when it was recorded.

Three hours later, she went on to publish another post, showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi standing with his back to the idol of Lord Ram (one assumes), hands folded. Kangana simply captioned the image "Ram", with a triangular saffron flag next to it, so it isn't clear if she meant the divine idol or the man in front of it, though many commenters did ask the question.