Cess now 20 per cent of tax revenue, notes Derek O'Brien, as states rue shrinking share

Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha leader Derek O’Brien has sharply criticised the growing allocation to the stockpile of cess the central government is sitting on, describing it as “slitting the throat of federalism”. He noted that his situation arises at a time when numerous states have expressed alarm over the diminishing share of the divisible pool of tax revenues.

In a blogpost published on 5 September, Friday, O’Brien stated, “In all the hoopla about GST, the four-letter word which is slitting the throat of federalism is CESS [sic].”

He argued that funds collected through cess go entirely to the Union government, without any distribution to the states. “Funds collected as cess go 100 per cent to the Union government. Not a rupee is shared with the state governments,” he said.

Highlighting the growing reliance on cess, O’Brien pointed out that it accounted for 7 per cent of the Centre’s total tax revenues in 2012, whereas in 2025, it is projected to comprise around 20 per cent.

He also revealed that a significant sum remains unused: “Rs 5.7 lakh crore of cess and surcharge has been lying unutilised since 2019.”

Referring to concerns raised by several states, he added, “22 states, including many ruled by the BJP, had protested against the shrinking divisible pool. These states asked the 16th Finance Commission for a larger share of tax collections — currently 41 per cent, to be raised to 50 per cent.”