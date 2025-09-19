Chamoli cloudburst: Two rescued from debris, several feared trapped

In a dramatic turn of events, a woman buried under the debris of her rain-hit home in Uttarakhand’s Nanda Nagar area was rescued late on Thursday night, 18 September, with the help of local residents. The rescue came as Chamoli reeled under relentless rainfall, flash floods, and landslides that have battered the district for the past 48 hours.

In another feat of endurance and perseverance, rescuers pulled out a man who had been trapped beneath rubble for nearly 16 hours. Both survivors received immediate first aid before being shifted to safer locations. Officials credited the combined efforts of the police, SDRF, NDRF, and district administration for saving lives amid harrowing conditions.

Authorities estimate that at least 14 people remain trapped under debris, while 20 others have been injured. Round-the-clock rescue operations are underway with JCB machines and additional equipment pressed into service.