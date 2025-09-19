Chamoli cloudburst: Two rescued from debris, several feared trapped
At least 14 remain trapped and 20 injured as rescue teams work round-the-clock with JCBs and heavy equipment
In a dramatic turn of events, a woman buried under the debris of her rain-hit home in Uttarakhand’s Nanda Nagar area was rescued late on Thursday night, 18 September, with the help of local residents. The rescue came as Chamoli reeled under relentless rainfall, flash floods, and landslides that have battered the district for the past 48 hours.
In another feat of endurance and perseverance, rescuers pulled out a man who had been trapped beneath rubble for nearly 16 hours. Both survivors received immediate first aid before being shifted to safer locations. Officials credited the combined efforts of the police, SDRF, NDRF, and district administration for saving lives amid harrowing conditions.
Authorities estimate that at least 14 people remain trapped under debris, while 20 others have been injured. Round-the-clock rescue operations are underway with JCB machines and additional equipment pressed into service.
Initial assessments reveal that more than 30 houses have been flattened or severely damaged across four villages — Kuntari Lagafali, Senti Lagafali, Dhurma, and Fali Lagafali — in the Nandanagar block, about 260 km from Dehradun. The region, already unstable due to ongoing land subsidence, has been left even more fragile by the latest cloudburst.
The disaster was set off by a cloudburst over Binsar hill in the early hours of 18 September, which triggered massive flooding and landslides. Villages such as Kuntari Lagafali and Dhurma bore the heaviest destruction.
Ten residents remain missing, including eight from Kuntari Lagafali. Among them is an entire family of four — Kunwar Singh (42), his wife Kanta Devi (38), and their twin sons Vikas and Vishal (10) — along with elderly villagers Deveshwari Devi (65), Bhaga Devi (65), Jagdamba Prasad (70), and Narendra Singh (40). In Dhurma, Guman Singh (75) and Mamta Devi (38) are also untraceable.
Expressing grave concern, chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said he was closely monitoring the situation. “Local administration, SDRF, and police teams reached the spot immediately and are engaged in relief and rescue operations. I pray to God for the safety of all,” he said.
With IANS inputs
