Chamoli hydropower tunnel train collision: 88 injured, magisterial probe ordered

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami moved quickly after being informed of the incident, directing officials to ensure the injured received the best possible medical care. He spoke to the district magistrate over the phone, stressing that no lapse in treatment should be allowed.

DM Kumar and superintendent of police Surjit Singh Panwar visited the injured at the Gopeshwar District Hospital, where they were briefed on their condition. Of the 109 people on board the train at the time of the collision — most of them labourers — 88 sustained injuries. Officials said none were seriously hurt. While 84 were discharged after receiving first aid, four remain under medical observation.

The district administration also inspected the project site, seeking a detailed account of the accident from project officials. They issued firm instructions for the strict enforcement of safety protocols to prevent such incidents from recurring.

Following the inspection, the district magistrate formally ordered a magisterial probe into the circumstances that led to the collision.

Meanwhile, the Railways moved to dispel any confusion, clarifying that the trains involved were not part of the Indian Railways network. In a statement, the government entity said the incident involved rail-like trolleys used locally to transport workers and materials within the tunnel during construction.

The Vishnugad–Pipalkoti project, located between Helang and Pipalkoti on the Alaknanda River, is designed to generate 444 megawatts of electricity through four turbines and is slated for completion next year. For now, however, the focus remains firmly on accountability, safety and the well-being of the workers who narrowly escaped a far graver tragedy deep beneath the Himalayan terrain.

