Champai Soren, 10 others take oath as ministers in Hemant Soren govt

Former chief minister Champai Soren and 10 other leaders of the JMM-led coalition took oath as ministers in the Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand on Monday, 8 July.

Champai had resigned from the post of CM on 3 July, a day before JMM executive president Hemant Soren took oath as the 13th chief minister of Jharkhand on 4 July.

Jharkhand governor C.P. Radhakrishnan administered the oath of office and secrecy to the 11 leaders at a function in the Raj Bhavan in the presence of chief minister Hemant Soren and other senior politicians of the JMM-led alliance and government officials.

The new faces in the 12-member cabinet, which includes the chief minister, are Congress's Jamtara MLA Irfan Ansari, Mahagama MLA Deepika Pandey Singh and JMM's Latehar MLA Baidynath Ram.