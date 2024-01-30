"Champaran satyagraha in Bihar made M.K. Gandhi into Mahatma"

The postal department's Bihar circle released a special cover in Patna on the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, on Tuesday, 30 January.

Chief postmaster general Anil Kumar said, "Mahatma Gandhi had a special relationship with Bihar... It is the Champaran satyagraha of Bihar that transformed Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi into Mahatma Gandhi."

Many memories of the Father of the Nation are also associated with Gaya, Patna, Munger and Bhagalpur, he added, and said that the principles that Gandhi followed and taught throughout his life are extremely valuable for humanity even today, the Martyrs' Day of 2024.

Martyrs' Day, also known as Shaheed Diwas, is observed each year on 30 January, marking the 1948 assassination of Gandhi by Nathuram Godse.

Based on PTI inputs