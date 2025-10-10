Chandigarh Police constitutes SIT in Haryana IPS officer 'suicide' case

The Chandigarh Police on Friday formed a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged suicide of senior Haryana cadre IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar, aiming for a “prompt, impartial and thorough investigation” within a fixed timeframe.

The SIT will be headed by Chandigarh inspector-general Pushpendra Kumar, with senior superintendent of police Kanwardeep Kaur, SP (city) K.M. Priyanka, DSP Charanjit Singh Virk, SDPO (south) Gurjit Kaur, and Sector 11 (West) SHO Jaiveer Rana as members, according to an official order.

Puran Kumar, who was serving as inspector-general at the Police Training Centre in Rohtak’s Sunaria, allegedly shot himself at his Chandigarh residence on Tuesday. A ‘final note’ was recovered from the scene along with a will.

“In view of the gravity and sensitivity of allegations in the case... an SIT consisting of the following members is hereby constituted with immediate effect to conduct a prompt, impartial, and thorough investigation of the case under the supervision of IGP, UT, Chandigarh,” the order stated.

It further directed that “the SIT shall investigate all aspects of FIR No. 156/2025, including evidence collection, witness examination, expert opinions, legal advice, etc., in a time-bound manner and preparation of the final report upon completion”.

The Chandigarh Police registered an FIR late on Thursday evening on charges of abetment to suicide and under certain provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The FIR was based on the ‘final note’ left by the deceased officer, who had named several senior IPS officers, including Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur and Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya, alleging harassment and defamation.