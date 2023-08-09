Chandrababu Naidu booked for attempt to murder, rioting

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP national president, N. Chandrababu Naidu and 20 other party leaders have been booked for attempt to murder, rioting and criminal conspiracy in connection with the recent violence in Annamayya district.

Chandrababu Naidu has been named accused number one in the FIR registered at the Mudivedu police station on a complaint by one Umpathy Reddy.

Former minister Devineni Uma, senior leader Amarnath Reddy, MLC Bhumireddy Ramgopal Reddy, Nallari Kishore, D. Ramesh, G. Narhari, S. Chinnababu, P. Nani and others were also named.