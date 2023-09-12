Chandrababu moves HC for bail; Vijayawada court rejects house custody plea

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu has moved the Andhra Pradesh High Court against the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court order remanding him to 14 days judicial custody in the skill development programme scam case. The case will be heard on Wednesday, September 13.

This comes after local court in Vijayawada on Tuesday rejected a house custody petition filed by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and is currently lodged at Rajamahendravaram Central Prison in judicial custody for 14 days.

On Monday, Naidu’s lawyer, senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, had filed a petition to grant house custody for the former CM citing threat perception. Naidu is a Z-plus category security protectee. He said that until now Naidu had the protection of the National Security Guard (NSG) but in the central prison, the security might not be adequate. Additional Advocate General P Sudhakar Reddy, appearing for the CID, countered that Naidu would be safer in jail than outside.