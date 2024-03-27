Change in demeanour should not be prompted by ED raids: Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said a change in the demeanour of people should not happen because of police or ED (Enforcement Directorate) raids, but should happen from the heart and with a conscience.

He was speaking at the 101st anniversary event of Lokmanya Seva Sangh, a Mumbai-based organisation set up to build a “socially vigilant, disciplined, cultured and progressive society”.

"Organisations should pick various subjects to ensure social transformation. I have listed a few of them. Change in demeanour can also happen because of police standing (in the street) or to avoid ED raid. We don’t want that. It (change in behaviour) should be from the mind,” Bhagwat said.

The transformation should happen in the mind, and the intellect should accept it, Bhagwat said. “It should happen not because someone else doing it, but should happen with a conscience. I feel it is the responsibility of every institution to introduce such reforms in the society," he said.

Bhagwat said an unsafe country can’t progress. “When there is an invasion, no progress can ever happen. Progress takes place during the period of safety. If we become more and more self-reliant, our country will become safer. A country becomes safer when people follow the basic rules and do not jump the signal,” he said.