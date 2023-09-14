Chaos in Assam assembly over allegation of govt subsidy to firm linked to Himanta's wife

Opposition MLAs staged a walkout from the Assam assembly on Thursday after the speaker refused an adjournment motion to discuss the allegation that a company linked to CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife got Rs 10 crore as subsidy under a central scheme.

The Congress had given an adjournment motion notice to discuss the matter.

Speaker Biswajit Daimary, at the end of the Question Hour, rejected the notice, stating that it was "not in order" and the issue does not merit an adjournment motion.