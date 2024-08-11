Character assassination, says Madhabi Buch; hit job, says BJP

Promising that a detailed statement would be issued later, the statement released to the media stated:

'In the context of allegations made in the Hindenburg report dated August 10, 2024 against us, we would like to state that we strongly deny the baseless allegations and insinuations made in the report. The same are devoid of any truth.'

'Our life and finances are an open book. All disclosures as required have already been furnished to SEBI over the years. We have no hesitation in disclosing any and all financial documents, including those that relate to the period when we were strictly private citizens, to any and every authority that may seek them.'

'Further, in the interest of complete transparency, we would be issuing a detailed statement in due course. It is unfortunate that Hindenburg Research against whom SEBI has taken an Enforcement action and issued a show cause notice has chosen to attempt character assassination in response to the same.'

That detailed statement may be expected today, Sunday, 11 August, or at the latest before markets open on Monday, 12 August, in a bid to prevent a bloodbath and shore up investors’ confidence.

Meanwhile, the BJP’s IT cell chief, Amit Malviya, took to X to take a potshot at the report and at the Congress' reaction to it.