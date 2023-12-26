Cheetah released into the wild enters Rajasthan

A cheetah that was released into the wild recently was tranquilised and brought back to Kuno National Park in Sheopur in Madhya Pradesh on Monday evening, 25 December after it strayed into Rajasthan's Baran district, an official said.

The cheetah, Agni, was released into the wild along with another cheetah named Vayu in Parond forest range, which is part of Ahera tourism zone of Kuno National Park, on Sunday, 24 December he said.

"Agni reached the forest of Baran district in neighbouring Rajasthan. The cheetah was tranquilised on Monday and brought back to KNP. Agni is being shifted into an enclosure," the official of Kuno Forest Division informed.