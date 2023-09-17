1-year report card of Project Cheetah: 9 big cats dead, 15 survive

India’s ‘Project Cheetah’ completed one year on Sunday, 17 September 2023.

The first batch of eight Namibian cheetahs was released in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park (KNP) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his own birthday on 17 September 2022.

With 12 more cheetahs brought from South Africa on 18 February, a total of 20 of the world's fastest-running felines were released in Kuno, with the purpose of allowing them to breed in the wild in India.

The plan saw its first success when Namibian female cheetah Siyaya gave birth to four cubs in March this year.

However, three out of the four cubs died in May of heatstroke and malnutrition. The lone surviving female cheetah cub is now healthy, officials from Kuno say.