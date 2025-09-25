Chennai corporation to build shelters for rabies-affected, aggressive dogs
Each facility will house 250 dogs, isolating those suspected of rabies, distemper, or aggressive behaviour
Tamil Nadu’s Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has issued a Rs 7.67 crore tender to construct two specialised shelters for rabies-affected and aggressive stray dogs in Velachery and Madhavaram.
Each facility will accommodate up to 250 dogs, providing secure isolation for animals suspected of rabies, canine distemper, or displaying dangerous behaviour.
The initiative follows repeated appeals from the Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board for safe spaces to monitor and contain potentially hazardous animals. The two locations — north Chennai (Madhavaram) and south Chennai (Velachery) — have been chosen for rapid access by animal control teams across the city.
Each shelter will feature quarantine sections, dedicated enclosures, and basic medical facilities. Dogs showing clinical signs of rabies, such as uncontrolled salivation, hydrophobia, repeated biting, or visible injuries, will be captured, observed, and, if necessary, humanely disposed of to prevent environmental contamination.
The shelters are part of Chennai’s broader stray dog management strategy, which includes sterilisation drives, vaccination programmes, and public awareness campaigns. Once operational, day-to-day management will be handed over to a recognised animal welfare NGO to ensure proper care and timely interventions.
The project aims to balance public safety with humane treatment of animals, reduce the risk of rabies spread, and improve the city’s response to stray dog-related incidents.
