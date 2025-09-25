Chennai corporation to build shelters for rabies-affected, aggressive dogs

Tamil Nadu’s Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has issued a Rs 7.67 crore tender to construct two specialised shelters for rabies-affected and aggressive stray dogs in Velachery and Madhavaram.

Each facility will accommodate up to 250 dogs, providing secure isolation for animals suspected of rabies, canine distemper, or displaying dangerous behaviour.

The initiative follows repeated appeals from the Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board for safe spaces to monitor and contain potentially hazardous animals. The two locations — north Chennai (Madhavaram) and south Chennai (Velachery) — have been chosen for rapid access by animal control teams across the city.