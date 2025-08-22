Impractical, difficult to implement: RWAs flag SC order on feeding points for stray dogs

Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) in the national capital on Friday expressed concern over the Supreme Court's directive to set up designated feeding points for stray dogs in every locality, calling the move "impractical and difficult to implement".

The apex court on Friday modified its 11 August order which prohibited the release of captured stray dogs from shelters in Delhi-NCR.

A special bench headed by Justice Vikram Nath clarified that the dogs can now be sterilised, vaccinated and released back into the same area. However, the order will not apply to dogs infected with rabies or those displaying aggressive behaviour.

The top court also ruled that feeding of stray dogs will not be permitted on streets, as it directed the municipal authorities of Delhi-NCR to create dedicated feeding points for the purpose.

The RWAs claimed that such feeding points may create disturbances in the residential colonies. "Residents will strongly object to setting up of feeding spots near their houses, as such places could attract dozens of dogs at one time, leading to chaos," Sanjay Gandhi, general-secretary of the United Residents of Delhi (URD), an umbrella body of RWAs, said.

Gandhi said they have for long demanded that dangerous and biting dogs be removed from the residential areas. "While the court has addressed this concern, our fear is that children and elderly will continue to remain vulnerable until proper mechanisms are put in place," he said.