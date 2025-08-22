‘Progressive, scientific’: Rahul Gandhi hails SC’s revised stray dog order
Voiceless souls are not ‘problems’ to be erased. Shelters, sterilisation, vaccination, and community care can keep streets safe, says Congress leader
Calling it a step that balances compassion with public safety, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday, 22 August, welcomed the Supreme Court’s modified ruling on stray dogs.
In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, “I welcome the Supreme Court’s revised directions on stray dogs, as it marks a progressive step toward balancing animal welfare and public safety. The approach is both compassionate and rooted in scientific reasoning.”
The three-judge bench of justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and N.V. Anjaria on Friday modified its earlier order mandating the blanket capture and relocation of stray dogs in Delhi-NCR. Under the new directions, dogs must be released into their original territory after sterilisation and vaccination, except in cases of rabies or proven aggression.
The bench also emphasised the creation of designated feeding zones, restricting public feeding to those areas.
Rahul Gandhi had strongly opposed the court’s initial directive on 12 August, terming it “cruel” and “shortsighted.” In a post then, he wrote, “The SC’s directive to remove all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR is a step back from decades of humane, science-backed policy. These voiceless souls are not ‘problems’ to be erased. Shelters, sterilisation, vaccination, and community care can keep streets safe — without cruelty.”
While softening its stand, the Court on Friday reiterated that obstructing the removal of stray dogs would invite strict legal action. It further directed individuals seeking to intervene in the matter to deposit ₹25,000 with the court registry, while NGOs would have to deposit ₹2 lakh, in order to deter frivolous petitions.
With IANS inputs