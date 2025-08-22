‘Progressive, scientific’: Rahul Gandhi hails SC’s revised stray dog order

Calling it a step that balances compassion with public safety, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday, 22 August, welcomed the Supreme Court’s modified ruling on stray dogs.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, “I welcome the Supreme Court’s revised directions on stray dogs, as it marks a progressive step toward balancing animal welfare and public safety. The approach is both compassionate and rooted in scientific reasoning.”

The three-judge bench of justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and N.V. Anjaria on Friday modified its earlier order mandating the blanket capture and relocation of stray dogs in Delhi-NCR. Under the new directions, dogs must be released into their original territory after sterilisation and vaccination, except in cases of rabies or proven aggression.