Chennai dump yard fire destroys over 100 vehicles, shrouds south city in smoke
Authorities battle fire for several hours, focusing on protecting nearby sections of dump yard and remaining vehicles in storage area
A major fire broke out at the Pallikaranai dump yard in Chennai on Thursday, sending thick plumes of black smoke across large parts of the city and destroying more than 100 seized vehicles parked in a nearby storage yard.
The blaze, which erupted at the sprawling waste disposal site in south Chennai, quickly spread to an adjacent vehicle holding area, triggering panic among residents and prompting a large-scale firefighting operation.
Eyewitnesses reported seeing towering flames and dense smoke rising from the site, with the smoke cloud visible from several kilometres away. Areas including Pallikaranai, Velachery and neighbouring localities were engulfed in a haze, causing traffic disruptions and raising concerns about air quality.
Officials said the fire is believed to have originated within the dump yard before rapidly spreading to land where hundreds of seized automobiles were parked under the control of the Greater Chennai Corporation.
“Within minutes, several rows of vehicles were engulfed in flames,” an official said, adding that many of the automobiles were reduced to charred shells as the fire intensified.
The presence of highly combustible waste material at the dump yard fuelled the blaze, making initial containment efforts challenging. Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the scene with multiple fire tenders, while water tankers were deployed to prevent the flames from spreading further.
Authorities battled the fire for several hours, focusing on protecting nearby sections of the dump yard and the remaining vehicles in the storage area.
The thick smoke drifted across residential and commercial neighbourhoods, severely affecting visibility and slowing traffic along the busy Medavakkam–Velachery corridor. Commuters reported long delays as emergency services worked to control the situation.
No casualties or injuries were immediately reported, but officials confirmed significant property damage, with more than 100 vehicles suffering extensive destruction.
Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident and are assessing the full extent of the losses. The exact cause of the fire remains unknown.
The latest blaze has once again drawn attention to safety concerns at the Pallikaranai dump yard, which has witnessed multiple fire incidents in the past, sparking repeated questions about waste management and fire prevention measures at the site.
With IANS inputs
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