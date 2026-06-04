Chennai dump yard fire destroys over 100 vehicles, shrouds south city in smoke

A major fire broke out at the Pallikaranai dump yard in Chennai on Thursday, sending thick plumes of black smoke across large parts of the city and destroying more than 100 seized vehicles parked in a nearby storage yard.

The blaze, which erupted at the sprawling waste disposal site in south Chennai, quickly spread to an adjacent vehicle holding area, triggering panic among residents and prompting a large-scale firefighting operation.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing towering flames and dense smoke rising from the site, with the smoke cloud visible from several kilometres away. Areas including Pallikaranai, Velachery and neighbouring localities were engulfed in a haze, causing traffic disruptions and raising concerns about air quality.

Officials said the fire is believed to have originated within the dump yard before rapidly spreading to land where hundreds of seized automobiles were parked under the control of the Greater Chennai Corporation.