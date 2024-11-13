Chennai: Duty doctor critical after youth stabs him at Kalaignar Centenary Hospital

A duty doctor was stabbed by a youth at Kalaignar Centenary Hospital in Chennai on 13 November, Wednesday.

The doctor has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the same hospital and is in critical condition. According to eyewitnesses, the hospital staff apprehended the assailant and handed him over to the police.

The hospital and its surroundings are tense following the incident. The victim Dr Balaji, a senior oncologist, was attacked at the Kalaignar Centenary Government Multi-Specialty Hospital at around 10:30 am.

He received several stab wounds in his neck, head and upper chest and was rushed to the Intensive Care Unit in critical condition. Police arrested the assailant, identified as 25-year-old Vigneshwaran from Perungalathur.

While police sources told IANS that the exact motive behind the attack is still unclear, a hospital staff member, who wished to remain anonymous, informed IANS that the youth reportedly took this extreme step after expressing dissatisfaction with the treatment provided to his mother at the hospital.

The police stated that more details would be available after thoroughly interrogating the accused.