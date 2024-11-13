Heavy rains in Tamil Nadu: Health department warns of surge in viral diseases and fevers

Amid heavy rainfall in several districts of Tamil Nadu, the State Health Department has issued a public advisory warning of a surge in viral infections, including dengue, influenza, and other fever-related illnesses. Chennai and its surrounding districts of Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Tiruvallur are witnessing a significant increase in cases of fever, respiratory infections, and viral diseases.

Reports of malaria and leptospirosis have also emerged from various parts of the state. The Health Department has urged residents to exercise extra caution, especially for children more susceptible to infections. Officials highlighted symptoms such as high fever, chills, cough, sore throat, body aches, and headaches. The public has been urged to seek immediate medical attention if these symptoms occur.

Rajani Varrier, an entomologist at a private hospital in Chennai, told IANS, “The dry cough seen in children often persists for more than two weeks, indicating a viral infection.” She noted that since the onset of the northeast monsoon on 17 October, there has been a noticeable rise in cases of fever, headaches, and throat infections, particularly affecting children and the elderly.

Rajani added that throat infections may linger even after fevers subside and advised those with chronic conditions, such as respiratory, kidney, or liver issues, to take extra precautions during this season. Dr Varrier also warned against consuming food and water from outside sources, as bacterial diseases like typhoid can spread easily during the rainy season.

The doctor recommended that children drink only clean, boiled water and that parents keep children away from stagnant or contaminated water, as leptospirosis can spread through water contaminated by animal urine.

Since January 2024, Tamil Nadu has recorded over 18,000 dengue cases. The Health Department has called upon residents to clear stagnant water around their homes to prevent mosquito breeding.