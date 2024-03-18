How rising dengue burden is costing India and Sri Lanka billions

The increasing incidence of dengue in India and Sri Lanka is not just a significant health concern but also exacts a hefty economic toll on these South Asian countries, say experts who estimate the annual losses to be in billions.

Researchers highlight the dire economic consequences of this affliction caused by a virus spread through the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito species, reinforcing the benefits that the region would realise if the neglected tropical disease was substantially controlled.

As the sweltering heat swept across Colombo in June, Seetha, a 60-year-old daily wager, found herself in the grips of dengue hemorrhagic fever, a severe and sometimes fatal form of the disease.

"I had a fever, body aches, and a relentless headache for four days before being admitted to the hospital. I was catheterised and not even allowed to go to the toilet,” she told PTI.

Seetha's work involved providing care to a 5-year-old child until the mother returned from work. The onset of dengue, however, disrupted her livelihood. "I was bedridden for seven days in the hospital, unable to move, and the impact on my work was severe. It took me almost a month to recover," she recalls.

As the sole breadwinner following her husband's death, Seetha faced a financial quandary during her illness. "My children were not working and there was no money. My brother and another relative had to step in and provide us with financial support for survival," the woman explained.