Protein from mosquitoes could help control dengue virus infection: Scientists

Scientists have found a protein in the Aedes aegypti mosquitoes that could one day help prevent and control the infection from the dengue virus.

Dengue virus – from the genus flavivirus – causes dengue fever in humans and is spread from a bite of an infected female Aedes aegypti mosquito.

In 2023, over 5 million cases of dengue fever were reported globally. Currently, there is no specific treatment for dengue fever and the only dengue vaccine available, namely Dengvaxia, is for children who have previously been infected with dengue virus and living in areas where dengue is common.

The team from the National University of Singapore (NUS) revealed the structure and function of a pupal cuticle protein found in the exoskeleton -- a hard covering that supports and protects the bodies of some types of invertebrate animals, especially arthropods -- of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes.

The findings, which were published in Protein Science, suggest the potential of this cuticle protein as a target for developing innovative methods to control dengue virus infection.