Despite drop in temperature, Delhi sees spike in dengue cases

Despite a drop in temperature in the national capital, a stream of dengue patients has continued to flow into hospitals across Delhi. In fact, there has been a sharp spike in numbers, with nearly 5,000 cases (4,965 to be precise) reported up to 21 October. This is more than double the number for the same period in 2022, and the highest in the last five years, according to Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) data.

Several patients have been admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and Lok Nayak Hospital in central Delhi, with at least 10-15 being admitted to both hospitals every day. According to news reports, the spike was the highest in September with 2,141 cases. While 1,487 cases have been reported so far in October, August saw 1,094. One dengue death has been reported so far, as per official data.

Doctors, however, hope the numbers will decrease as Delhi gets colder.