Dengue situation reaches alarming stage in Bengal with cases crossing 50 K-mark

Dengue has reached alarming proportions in West Bengal, with the total number of affected people crossing the 50,000-mark.

As many as 56,707 cases have been recorded till date, with over 10,000 being affected in the last seven days, till Sunday evening, as per statistics available with the West Bengal Health Department.

Although the health department has not revealed any figures on dengue-related deaths till now, unofficial estimates put the casualties at 60.

However, BJP Legislators, like the Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, have claimed that the toll has crossed the 100-mark considering that in several cases dengue deaths have been reported as “death due to unknown fever.”

Health department insiders fear that going by the current situation the possibility of the forthcoming Durga Puja festival being held under the shadow of the dengue outbreak cannot be ruled out.