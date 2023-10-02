Bangladesh records 1,000 deaths in record dengue outbreak

Bangladesh is reeling from the worst-ever outbreak of dengue this year which has claimed more than 1,000 lives since the start of this year.

The death toll due to the endemic disease has seen a staggering rise this year when compared to last year's 281 deaths.

Data shared by government health officials on Sunday showed that 1,006 people have died since the start of the year, of which 17 were reported in the last 24 hours.

Among the deaths reported this year, 112 were of children aged 15 and under, including infants, according to the official data provided by Directorate General of Health Services.

The country's current dengue caseload stands at more than 200,000 confirmed cases.