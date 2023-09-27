Political row builds up as Bengal refuses to make dengue data public

As the number of dengue cases rise in West Bengal, a slugfest has erupted over the state government’s continued reluctance to provide data on the number of cases and the death toll.

This year, the central website on this count has absolutely no data from West Bengal and the concerned column on the National Centre for Vector Borne Disease Control (NCVBDC) website shows NR (not reported).

What has surprised many observers is that the West Bengal health department this year is not releasing the weekly data of dengue-affected figures officially as it they used to do until last year, so the NCVBDC had all the related data.

Unofficial sources claim that the total number of people affected by dengue has crossed 38,000 as of 24 September.

A political tussle has surfaced over the prevailing situation, with state Congress president and five-time Lok Sabha member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury describing the situation as "man-made".